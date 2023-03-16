Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Fashion stylist Law Roach caused an uproar on social media earlier this week when he announced his retirement. On Tuesday (March 14), he cited “the politics, the lies, and false narratives” for his exit. The unexpected tweet left many wondering if this meant he was parting ways with his longtime client and friend Zendaya, 26.

During his resignation, he shared, “My cup is empty… If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not!” Fans mourned the loss online. “Zendaya × Law Roach was THEE iconic duo! I’m gonna miss it so much. [They] gave us so many iconic looks over the years,” one person tweeted with several images of the pair. Another, who also shared their favorite photos, wrote, “Law Roach no longer being Zendaya’s stylist is such a loss for fashion. What an end to an era.”

Well, Roach heard the cries loud and clear and had no problem clarifying. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z? We are forever!” he tweeted yesterday (March 15). Minutes later he followed up with, “She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.” Their supporters were able to breathe a sigh of relief. “We was just scared, that’s all!” a user replied. Another grateful individual said, “Oh, thank goodness. You had us SICK! Protect your mental health; much love!”

In 2021, Zendaya took the stage at the CFDA Fashion Awards to share her gratitude for the visionary. “Thankfully, when I was 14, I found my co-director of sorts. One who saw what I did and sometimes more than I could’ve ever imagined on my own, that being Law Roach,” she noted as the audience applauded her speech. The young starlet continued, “My fashion soulmate, historian, and constant inspiration, thank you for pushing me to see all of myself, and teaching me how to do so, fearlessly.”

