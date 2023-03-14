Law Roach has unexpectedly announced that he will be retiring from the fashion industry. The revered designer just finished styling multiple celebrities for the 2023 Oscar Awards and the Vanity Fair after-party this past weekend. Today (March 14), he posted a photo of the word “retired” written on a red sign onto his Instagram and dropped the news.

“My cup is empty. Thank you to everyone [who has] supported me and my career over the years,” Roach wrote. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

The style icon then delved into the reason he wants to retire, insinuating that he is still passionate about fashion, but the politics of the industry were making him want to quit. “If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win. I’m out,” he concluded.

Supporters of his work immediately flooded the comments with their reactions, many of them showering him with words of encouragement. “Law, please. You’re exactly what the fashion world needs. You’re not a stylist, you’re the stylist. Your impact and importance is immeasurable. The doors you open are countless. You’re beyond an inspiration. You’re beyond only great. This has to be a prank, I’m praying it is,” one commenter wrote. “We cannot lose your vision and your hand in fashion!”

The 44-year-old talent was also previously a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary,” a reality competition about the underground ballroom community. Additionally, he was arguably most well-known for his role as Zendaya’s go-to stylist, crafting some of her most iconic red carpet looks.

