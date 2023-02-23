Another big Rihanna performance is officially on the way. Today (Feb. 23), executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced the Barbadian superstar is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The event will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

“Lift Me Up” was featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a heartfelt tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The movie’s official soundtrack was produced by director Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. The song’s gentle yet powerful lyrics portray the emotions felt when missing someone’s presence:

“Lift me up, hold me down, keep me safe, safe and sound/ Burning in a hopeless dream, hold me when you go to sleep, keep me safe, we need light, we need love/ Lift me up, lift me up in your arms (Hold me down), I need love, I need love, I need love (Keep me close)/ Hold me, hold me (Safe and sound), hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rihanna co-wrote the song with Coogler and rising Nigerian star Tems. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said via press release. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Most recently, the “Rude Boy” singer made headlines for her showstopping performance at the 57th annual Super Bowl earlier this month. Her 13-minute set was a celebration of her extensive catalog, including smash hits like “B**ch Better Have My Money,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “Diamonds,” and plenty more.