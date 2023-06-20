Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

There’s no question that Cardi B loves interacting with her fans and today (June 20), she let them in on a little secret via social media. The busy “Put It On the Floor Again” lyricist took a moment to let her supporters know a “fun fact” about her breakout hit that ended up changing the trajectory of her life.

“Fun fact: I [spent] ten thousand dollars on the ‘Bodak Yellow’ music video,” Cardi tweeted to her over 30 million fans. One person called the decision her “best investment.” Another noted that it “made back MILLIONS.” As the praises continued, another individual added, “Without risk, there is no reward. Best believe in yourself [and] do what [makes you] happy instead of what others tell you to do. Boss lady s**t right [there].”

In the 2017 banger, the former private dancer turned reality star turned international superstar proudly boasted, “I don’t gotta dance, I make money moves.” From cheetahs to camels, Cardi went all out for the “Bodak Yellow” visuals and eventually earned herself a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the track. According to the outlet, the single helped her break several records, including becoming the “second female rapper to top the Hot 100 without any other billed artists, following Lauryn Hill’s first solo Hot 100 entry.”

Since skyrocketing to fame, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum has become a household name. Aside from career milestones such as every song on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, going platinum and starring in movies like Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and joining the Fast and Furious franchise in 2021, one of her most notable roles is being a mom. In 2017, Cardi married fellow rapper Offset. Together, the couple has two children: A daughter, Kulture, and son, Wave.

