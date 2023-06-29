Photo: Sylvain Lefevre / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Today (June 29), Naomi Campbell announced to the world that her family has grown. The 53-year-old international supermodel used social media to share a photo of herself holding a bundle of joy.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God. Blessed! Welcome, baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother,” she captured the image of the sweet embrace. Stars and fans flocked to her Instagram comment section to wish the happy mother well. “Congratulations… such a beautiful blessing,” actress La La Anthony wrote underneath the photo.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland also expressed their excitement. “Oh my goodness! Welcome! Blessings upon blessings,” Avatar actress Zoe Saldana added. The new tot makes Campbell a mother of two. Her 2-year-old daughter’s hand could be spotted in the online reveal. In May 2021, the catwalk extraordinaire also used social media to introduce the world to her firstborn, referring to her as “a beautiful little blessing” who “has chosen me to be her mother.”

“So [honored] to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Campbell continued. In March 2022, the London, United Kingdom native opened up on her feelings regarding motherhood with British Vogue. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her, and I know that,” she confessed at the time. When discussing if she would ever have any more children in the future, she replied, “Why not?”

See Naomi Campbell’s precious baby No. 2 announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion
Naomi Campbell

