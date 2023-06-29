Today (June 29), Naomi Campbell announced to the world that her family has grown. The 53-year-old international supermodel used social media to share a photo of herself holding a bundle of joy.
“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God. Blessed! Welcome, baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother,” she captured the image of the sweet embrace. Stars and fans flocked to her Instagram comment section to wish the happy mother well. “Congratulations… such a beautiful blessing,” actress La La Anthony wrote underneath the photo.
Fashion icon Donatella Versace and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland also expressed their excitement. “Oh my goodness! Welcome! Blessings upon blessings,” Avatar actress Zoe Saldana added. The new tot makes Campbell a mother of two. Her 2-year-old daughter’s hand could be spotted in the online reveal. In May 2021, the catwalk extraordinaire also used social media to introduce the world to her firstborn, referring to her as “a beautiful little blessing” who “has chosen me to be her mother.”
“So [honored] to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Campbell continued. In March 2022, the London, United Kingdom native opened up on her feelings regarding motherhood with British Vogue. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her, and I know that,” she confessed at the time. When discussing if she would ever have any more children in the future, she replied, “Why not?”
See Naomi Campbell’s precious baby No. 2 announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!