John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared exciting news on social media today (June 28). The famous couple revealed they have a new family member — a baby boy via surrogate!

Legend and Teigen, who already have three young kids under the age of 7, (Luna, Miles, and newborn Esti) have been open about their struggles of expanding their tribe. In 2020, the model sadly announced the loss of their son Jack, who died before he had a chance to be born. “​​When I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she recalled at Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation Summit last week. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she added.

Today’s conversation carried a different tune. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen confessed in a lengthy Instagram post. The star went on to describe childhood memories of always playing with four toys, pretending they were her kids as she would “stir in my pretend kitchen.” The entrepreneur continued, “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

Teigen thanked her surrogate Alexandra, who she called “a perfect match,” while also getting candid about past IVF procedures. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love. We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” the mother of four concluded. See her post here.