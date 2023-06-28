John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared exciting news on social media today (June 28). The famous couple revealed they have a new family member — a baby boy via surrogate!
Legend and Teigen, who already have three young kids under the age of 7, (Luna, Miles, and newborn Esti) have been open about their struggles of expanding their tribe. In 2020, the model sadly announced the loss of their son Jack, who died before he had a chance to be born. “When I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she recalled at Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation Summit last week. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she added.
Today’s conversation carried a different tune. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen confessed in a lengthy Instagram post. The star went on to describe childhood memories of always playing with four toys, pretending they were her kids as she would “stir in my pretend kitchen.” The entrepreneur continued, “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”
Teigen thanked her surrogate Alexandra, who she called “a perfect match,” while also getting candid about past IVF procedures. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love. We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” the mother of four concluded. See her post here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Chris Brown returns with new single "Summer Too Hot"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!