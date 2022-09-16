John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have always been open about their family life, including their recent pregnancy announcement. Teigen, however, revealed that her miscarriage in 2020 was a life-saving abortion during the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit on Thursday (Sept. 15).

During the emotional speech, she described the heartbreaking pregnancy loss she suffered with her third child, son Jack. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John [and I] had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she expressed. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

She continued, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

She said it wasn’t until after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that she realized that she also had an abortion. Teigen told her husband that she felt sympathy toward people who have an abortion, the circumstances they had to go through, and the emotional decision. “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen revealed. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

The star said she was very grateful to have the support of friends, family, her children 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, and many strangers who were there for her after the loss of Jack.

At the time of her loss, Teigen was open about the complications she was facing. In an Instagram post, Teigen wrote: “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

You can see her Instagram post down below: