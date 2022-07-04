“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” aired on Friday (July 1) to discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its impact on Black women, the trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner, and highlights from the 2022 BET Awards.

REVOLT Special Correspondent Rochelle Ritchie hosted the episode, titled “What’s Next: Black Women And The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade.” She was joined by social justice journalist and filmmaker Lisa Durden, anti-abortion activist Savannah Craven, and “Married to Medicine” cast members Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue McCullough also brought viewers the latest in celebrity news.

Ritchie opened the show with a discussion about the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. “The Supreme Court expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. This is a constitutional principle that has been upheld by justices appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents,” said Jen Klein, co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, while speaking with REVOLT.

Rep. Renitta Shannon (D-Ga) alerted viewers that the ruling does not “automatically” mean abortions are banned nationwide. “This does not mean that abortions are automatically outlawed across the country. It does not mean that,” she declared. “What this ruling says is that states will have to figure it out and so depending on which state you live in, that will determine whether or not you have access to abortion.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Ca) attended a pro-abortion rally following the Supreme Court’s ruling and expressed to demonstrators that, “Women will be in control of their bodies and if they think Black women are intimidated [or] are afraid, they got another thought coming.”

During a panel discussion about the landmark ruling, Craven revealed she believes the Supreme Court made the right decision. “I think this is incredible for Black women,” she remarked. “We do know that the abortion industry for the past 50 years has targeted specifically Black people. Over 19 million of us have been ripped from our mother’s womb. We know that Margaret Sanger was a proud and open eugenicist and racist. She has a quote that she said in 1932: ‘We don’t want the word to get out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.’ So, now that Roe v. Wade is overturned, over 800 lives every single day are going to be saved, and we are going to have more Black people and I think that’s amazing.”

Shannon believes the ruling will have detrimental consequences for Black women in the future. “We know that our criminal legal system is disproportionately biased against Black and brown folks. The next step will be to criminalize abortion and with that, you will see that pregnancy that doesn’t end in a live birth will be questioned,” she cautioned.

During the segment, Ritchie mentioned Black women who reside in the south or midwest will have to travel to a sanctuary state to get an abortion. Shannon claimed, “Those who are the wealthiest will always have access to abortions.”

Next, Ritchie hosted a segment called “Black All Over The World” to discuss the latest in Brittney Griner’s case. The Phoenix Mercury player’s trial is currently underway, and her legal team warns it could last for several months before a judge issues a verdict. If convicted, the WNBA star could face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old athlete has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, when she was arrested and charged with allegedly possessing hashish oil while traveling through a Moscow airport.

Later in the show, McCullough hosted her “Entertainment Remix” segment and recounted the most memorable moments from the 2022 BET Awards. Kanye West made a special appearance during the show to present Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Some of the shows’ winners included rapper Latto, who took home the Best New Artist award; rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; and singer Tems, who was awarded for Best International Act.

During the award ceremony, viewers were stunned when Brandy hit the stage with artist Jack Harlow to perform her “First Class” freestyle alongside his hit song.

Chlöe Bailey also wowed fans with her performance of “Surprise” and “Treat Me.” The following day, Beyoncé — Bailey’s mentor and boss — gifted her flowers and a card that read, “You killed it last night! Making me proud.”

Watch a quick clip from this week’s episode up top. Plus, be sure to catch the next installment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s app.