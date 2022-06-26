It’s been a night full of surprises at the 2022 BET Awards and it just got even better! In a historic performance, Billy Porter hosted the first-ever drag show to hit the BET stage, paying homage to Ball culture.

It was like reliving an episode of the groundbreaking television series, “Pose,” which broke barriers before ending in 2021 after three seasons. Porter was joined by fellow cast member from the hit series, Dominique Jackson, alongside dancers Dashaun Wesley, Shannon Balenciaga, Shaun Ross and Kevin Prodigy.

In true Ball fashion, the high-energy performance featured legendary club classic, “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters. It follows the recent house music buzz following new tunes from Drake and Beyoncé.

Porter has always been a true advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and tonight he made a statement by providing inclusivity during the culture’s biggest night. He previously spoke about the importance of coming together and supporting everyone while remaining true to oneself.

As a true boundary-breaker, Porter became the first openly-gay Black man to win an Emmy in 2019 and continues to pave the way for the generations behind him. “Our community can accomplish great things when we band together,” said the 52-year-old entertainer in a previous interview. “We lift up our own and find strength in the collective fight to live happily in peace as our authentic fabulous selves.”

He has also been vocal in his fight for equality by sharing positivity and love. “My only purpose on this planet is to be authentic and true to myself and spread as much love as I can possibly spread—that’s all I’m interested in,” said Porter.

Check out Billy Porter’s full 2022 BET Awards performance below.

Want to chat more about the 2022 BET Awards? Text us here and let’s chop it up.