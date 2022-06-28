After the decision made by the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, Jemele Hill joins the host of public figures who have spoken out against the news.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist opened up about her own experience getting an abortion at the age of 26, via The Atlantic. “I’ve never regretted it, and other women need the choice that I had,” she wrote.

“I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped. I wasn’t the victim of incest,” she continued. “I was not in the midst of life-threatening medical emergency. I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.”

She revealed that she up until this point, she had never publicly shared her story. While she details the incident in her forthcoming memoir, Uphill, the 46-year-old shared that she felt the need to open up about her experience after being “disgusted” about the Supreme Court’s latest decision.

“I know that I’m likely to be attacked for being candid about my decision. But I’m choosing to share some of my experience now because, like so many women in this country, I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights,” Hill wrote.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, thus removing federal constitutional rights for abortions. Now, the future of the medical procedure lies within state legislatures. The decision was determined in a 6-3 ruling.

Hill says that despite being “financially able to support a child,” she came to the conclusion after realizing she didn’t see a future with her partner at the time.

“I didn’t see a long-term future with him,” Hill expressed. “And given that my mother and father never married – and I knew their tumultuous history very well – I didn’t want to bring a child into an unstable relationship.”