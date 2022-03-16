By Emil Flemmon
According to People, school bus driver Arthur McDougall died while operating the vehicle in Topsham, Maine on Monday (March 14). The 77-year-old had suffered a medical emergency leading up to his untimely death.

Connor Collins, a passenger, told FOX 23 that once he noticed McDougall struggling, he rushed to the front of the bus, grabbed the wheel and applied the breaks as the bus veered off the road. “I asked the other high schooler in the back if he could come up here, try to roll [McDougall] over and if he knew CPR,” the young boy said.

Collins’ brother and co-passenger Shamus said, “Everyone’s screaming. Freaking out. Panicking. Connor goes and hits the brake to stop the bus.” Marc Hagan, Topsham’s police chief, praised those who took action.” Had [the students] not been able to get that bus stopped, we don’t know what could have happened,” he said.

Bob Lucy, the Maine School Administrative District interim superintendent took to Facebook addressing McDougall’s sudden passing. “It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away,” he said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Arthur’s family, friends, and colleagues. This is very difficult news to share and process,” Lucy continued. “We will have counselors available to support all students and staff in our schools and District buildings tomorrow and in the upcoming days,” Lucy added.

On Tuesday (March 15), the Topsham police department also released a statement saying that the accident “occurred while the bus was headed east on Route 201…with 14 middle and high school students abroad.”

The police department echoed Hagan’s sentiment by crediting the students who participated in getting McDougall and the passengers to safety.

McDougall’s wife, Diane, requested the members of the police department thank everyone involved who helped her husband. “[She] asked that we pass along her thanks to all of the students, citizens, and first respondents who attempted to save her husband’s life yesterday. She stated it was overwhelming to hear of the efforts taken by those involved,” Topsham Police wrote.

 

