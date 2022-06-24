Today (June 24), Dave decided to surprise his fans with a new single titled “My 24th Birthday,” an obvious nod to his latest revolution around the Sun earlier this month. Much like his Game Over standout “My 19th Birthday” back in 2017, Dave‘s latest drop sees him reflecting on his life thus far:

“I spent my 24th birthday with the people I love, for the diamonds, gotta see through the dust, God, know I ain’t easy to love, I just wished that Abdulla could’ve seen what we done, I retired my mum, moved out with my friends, that’s where the problems start, that it ain’t where it ends, how many single moms sacrifice it all for their kids? Stopped workin’ ‘fore they haven’t got a reason to live, I believe that God fed the five thousand with thе bread and the fish, ‘cah I seen mommy do some similar things…”

“My 24th Birthday” follows the March release “Starlight,” another pensive effort that both skyrocketed to the top of the UK Singles chart and earned Dave a Gold certification. Prior to that, he released his sophomore studio LP We’re All Alone in This Together, a 12-song body of work with additional contributions from Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs, Stormzy, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra, James Blake, and more. We’re All Alone in This Together stands as one of the best-selling albums of 2021, peaking at number one thanks to a whopping 74,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. In addition to crossing the Platinum mark, Dave’s latest album returned to the top of the UK Albums chart a month after it initially made landfall.

Press play on Dave‘s “My 24th Birthday” below. In related news, Dave was recently spotted at Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2023 showcase during Paris Fashion Week — you can catch a full stream of that here.