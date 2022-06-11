By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.11.2022

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young and rapper Blueface are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday July 30. According to TMZ Sports, Young and Blueface will be part of the Social Gloves event at the newly named Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

The fight was announced on Friday as Young wrote in a post on Instagram, “It’s Official!!! Battle OF LA it’s going down!!! The super Crip Vs Sr SWAGGY.”

Blueface also posted the official flyer on Instagram with the caption, “July 30th at the staples center [smiling face with devil horns emoji.]”

The fight will be available to watch on Pay-Per-View and SocialGloves.TV.

Young spent five of his 12 NBA seasons calling Crypto.com Arena home back when it was known as Staples Center. He spent part of one season with the Los Angeles Clippers and four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 37-year-old year NBA star spent his time in the NBA from 2007 to 2019.

Blueface, 25, who is also a Los Angeles native like Young, has some fighting experience. The rapper signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year (2021) and beat TikTok star Kane Trujillo by unanimous decision in a three-round, gloved, amateur bout in July 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blueface (@bluefasebabyy)

Aside from Young vs. Blueface, the headline fight will clash with YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib in addition to a fight from former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back LeVeon Bell, whose opponent has not been named yet.

Below are a few hilarious Twitter reactions about the upcoming Young vs. Blueface face off:

“Serious why is this happening for. Nick Young ain’t really known for anything except playing on the lakers. Is BlueFace trying to get a black eye to boot ? Blue Chip gansta’s gonna get busted up !!!!!!,” said Twitter user @Savantche.

“I like this.. But I don’t know anything about Nick Young’s background and if he has zero experience, it’s a short time to gain some,” said @WadePlem.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Blueface and DDG connect for "Meat This"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.20.2022

G Herbo hops on Blueface's new "Street Signs" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Blueface
Nick Young

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Blueface and DDG connect for "Meat This"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.20.2022

G Herbo hops on Blueface's new "Street Signs" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.15.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Meet Nedra Ward, the passionate Chicago native creating change through dance and fitness

For Nedra Ward — dancer, community leader, and teacher — dancing is not only her ...
By Jess Sims
  /  06.06.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More