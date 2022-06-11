Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young and rapper Blueface are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday July 30. According to TMZ Sports, Young and Blueface will be part of the Social Gloves event at the newly named Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

The fight was announced on Friday as Young wrote in a post on Instagram, “It’s Official!!! Battle OF LA it’s going down!!! The super Crip Vs Sr SWAGGY.”

Blueface also posted the official flyer on Instagram with the caption, “July 30th at the staples center [smiling face with devil horns emoji.]”

The fight will be available to watch on Pay-Per-View and SocialGloves.TV.

Young spent five of his 12 NBA seasons calling Crypto.com Arena home back when it was known as Staples Center. He spent part of one season with the Los Angeles Clippers and four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 37-year-old year NBA star spent his time in the NBA from 2007 to 2019.

Blueface, 25, who is also a Los Angeles native like Young, has some fighting experience. The rapper signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year (2021) and beat TikTok star Kane Trujillo by unanimous decision in a three-round, gloved, amateur bout in July 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blueface (@bluefasebabyy)

Aside from Young vs. Blueface, the headline fight will clash with YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib in addition to a fight from former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back LeVeon Bell, whose opponent has not been named yet.

Below are a few hilarious Twitter reactions about the upcoming Young vs. Blueface face off:

“Serious why is this happening for. Nick Young ain’t really known for anything except playing on the lakers. Is BlueFace trying to get a black eye to boot ? Blue Chip gansta’s gonna get busted up !!!!!!,” said Twitter user @Savantche.

Serious why is this happening for. Nick Young ain’t really known for anything except playing on the lakers. Is BlueFace trying to get a black eye to boot ? Blue Chip gansta’s gonna get busted up !!!!!! — Cameron Cuarisma (@Savantche) June 11, 2022

Nick young finna fight blueface ?? That’s gone be funny lol — Kev (@2ManyLsman) June 10, 2022

Nick young vs blueface? That’s just 2 niggas slapboxing in a high school bathroom — Domestic Doings (@_cwadee) June 11, 2022

“I like this.. But I don’t know anything about Nick Young’s background and if he has zero experience, it’s a short time to gain some,” said @WadePlem.