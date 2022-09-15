Earlier this month, John Legend unveiled his brand new LEGEND album, a star-studded body of work that consisted of “Act I” and “Act II.” The first half included features from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, and Saweetie. The other half closed out the project with the remaining 12 songs that boasted appearances from Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, and Ledisi.

Yesterday (Sept. 14), the esteemed R&B singer kept his momentum going by releasing his latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Wonder Woman.” The new clip was released on Legend’s anniversary with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. On the song, he dedicates his lyrics to the lady that has always held him down:

When I’m lost, when I’m low, wow do you always know? Oh, you’re right there to save me/ At the end of my road, when I’m floatin’ in space, how do you stay in place?/ When the whole word has caven, oh, you’re my saving grace/ You make me wonder woman, how do you do it?/ Some superpower, I don’t understand, you make me wonder woman/ How do you do it? You’re superhuman, and I’m just a man

The video was also paired with a gratitude-filled caption by Legend. “I married my Wonder Woman nine years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Prior to this, the “All Of Me” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Bigger Love. That project included appearances from Koffee, Rapsody, Camper, Jhené Aiko, and Gary Clark Jr. across 16 tracks.

Be sure to press play on John Legend’s brand new music video for “Wonder Woman” down below.