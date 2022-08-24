On Sept. 9, John Legend will unveil his brand new LEGEND album, a star-studded body of work that will consist of “Act I” and “Act II.” The first half includes features from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, and Saweetie, the last of whom appears on his most recent single, “All She Wanna Do.”

The accompanying “All She Wanna Do” video premiered exclusively on Facebook this past Monday (Aug. 22) and was centered around celebrating talented dancers who unknowingly wound up starring in Legend’s official visual. “We held an open casting looking for dancers for a music video without revealing who the artists were,” read the opening caption. “They thought it was an audition and had no idea they were shooting the actual video.

Throughout the energetic clip, the dancers freestyled to the sound of Legend’s lyrics about partying the night away:

She moves in peculiar ways, this room, it’s nothin’ more than her stage/ It’s so cruel, the life of the party, she’ll be the death of me/ I told her, You’re the love of my night, I won’t stop ’til you’re the love of my life, I won’t stop ’til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home, one I been waitin’ for/ But all she wanna do is, all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance, all I wanna do is get up on her, got me in the palm of her hands/ All I wanna touch is her nirvana, feels like I been waitin’ for forevеr and a night to get this chance/ But all she wanna do is, all shе wanna do is, all she wanna do is dance all I wanna do is pull up closer

You can view the full music video for John Legend’s brand new song “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie down below.