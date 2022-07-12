Earlier this month, John Legend and Muni Long came together for their brand new single, “Honey.” This week, the duo has circled back to deliver the official music video for the track. The newly released clip opens up with Legend in an abandoned room filled with bees. He then peels back a painting to reveal Muni Long in a golden bathtub filled with honey as she sings her hook about sweet love:

Don’t you love that golden glisten, when you put your fingers in this/ Orange blossom honeycomb, it’s waitin’ for you when you gеt home/ Oh, oh, you never wanna lеave, got you addicted to me, yeah,

Just prior to this, John Legend shared his “Dope” single with Dreamville’s very own J.I.D. The EGOT member unveiled his seventh studio LP Bigger Love two years ago, which saw 16 songs and additional features from Gary Clark Jr., Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, and Camper. Fans have still been able to hear the legendary singer-songwriter’s voice on a slew of collaborative tracks since then, including Lecrae’s “Drown,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hallelujah,” T.I.’s “We Did It Big,” “Coming 2 America” with Burna Boy, Chance The Rapper’s “See Me Fly,” and French Montana’s “Touch The Sky.”

Muni Long just recently released her Public Displays of Affection Too project, a short and sweet EP that included previously released singles like “Pain,” “Another,” and “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie. Over the last year, she has been enjoying the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No. 1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 on Apple Music, and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Be sure to press play on “Honey” by John Legend featuring Muni Long down below.