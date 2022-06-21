By Regina Cho
  /  06.21.2022

Two R&B savant’s, John Legend and Muni Long, have come together for a brand new single, “Honey.” The track arrives on the heels of Legend’s recent “Dope” collaboration with Dreamville’s very own J.I.D. The sultry new single opens up with Legend’s strong signature vocals as he compares love to the sweetness of honey:

Honey makes the world go ’round, the world go ’round/ Ain’t it, lovely, the way it feel when I go down? When I go down, a million of kingdoms will fall, so many crowns will be lost, all for a taste, I will pay any cost/ You’re sweeter than honey, sou’re sweeter than honey (Want all the) money (Give me that)/ Sunday, Sunday, Sunday, you’re sweeter than honey

John Legend liberated his seventh studio LP Bigger Love two years ago, which saw 16 songs and additional features from Gary Clark Jr., Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, and Camper. Fans have still been able to hear the legendary singer-songwriter’s voice on a slew of collaborative tracks since then like Lecrae’s “Drown,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hallelujah,” T.I.’s “We Did It Big,” “Coming 2 America” with Burna Boy, Chance The Rapper’s “See Me Fly,” Yung Bleu’s “Die Under The Moon,” D Smoke’s “Stay True,” and French Montana‘s “Touch The Sky.”

In terms of what Muni Long has been up to, she released her recent singles “Pain,” “Another,” and “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie so far in 2022. Over the last year, she has been enjoying the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No. 1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Be sure to press play on “Honey” by John Legend featuring Muni Long down below.

