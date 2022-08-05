Willow Smith is letting it be known that she has her father’s back!

As Will Smith continues to face public scrutiny following the now-infamous 2022 Oscars slap, his 21-year-old daughter is speaking out.

In fact, she says backlash from the March incident didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons.”

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” said Willow during an interview with Billboard. “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Will has issued two apologies to Chris Rock after he took to the stage and slapped him during the star-studded event.

I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, said the I Am Legend actor in a video shared to his YouTube channel last Friday (July 29). “And when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He also opened up about hating to let people down.

“I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me,” said Will. “And the work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t.”

Despite the apology, Rock is not quite ready to reconcile with the fellow comedian.