Chris Rock allegedly has no plans of resolving things with Will Smith anytime soon.

Entertainment Tonight reports that while the I Am Legend actor is hoping for Rock to publicly accept his apology, he could be waiting for a while.

“Chris has no plans to reach out to Will,” said a source. “He needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smith released another apology directed solely at his fellow comedian via his YouTube channel on Friday (July 29).

He revealed that while he had reached out to the “Everybody Hates Chris” creator privately, he had been told that Rock was not quite ready to speak with him.

“It’s all fuzzy,” said Smith as he reflected on the night of the 2022 Oscars. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Furthermore, Smith took full responsibility for his actions that night noting that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had nothing to do with the encounter.

“I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my own history with Chris,” he continued. “Jada had nothing to do with it.”

While Rock has yet to publicly address the apology, he has mentioned the incident during his current stand-up comedy tour.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” said Rock. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day. I got kids.”

Smith is still holding on to hope that the two can reconcile.

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world,” said the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star. “And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”