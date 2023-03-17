Photo: Manny Hernandez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled truly is the best at working hard. The superproducer is conquering all lanes of entertainment. On Thursday (March 16), he shared several images on Instagram of his runway debut with none other than legendary model Naomi Campbell.

Khaled and Campbell strutted their stuff for the Hugo Boss Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. The actual event was held on Wednesday (March 15) evening in One Herald Plaza in Miami. Guests were wowed by a water world-like extravaganza, where models hit the runway and waterfalls cascaded down the walls. After sharing a series of photos, the “GOD DID” artist gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at “the process to the runway [with] Naomi and [Hugo] Boss.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

In a roughly one-minute and 30-second video, the 47-year-old said he loved his ivory suit because it made him look slim and complemented his haircut. T-Pain and Rick Ross’ 2006 hit “The Boss” then cued up to, “I got a fresh line-up/A fresh outfit/’Bout to have the parkin’ lot on smash” as clips of Khaled and Campbell arriving at the venue played. “Tonight we are making history. We are Miami, Florida, 305, Dade County,” he said before the models and production crew backstage. “Baywatch” actress and former Playboy model Pamela Anderson also walked the show and was featured in Khaled’s social media recap.

“They said I could never walk a runway show,” Khaled declared in another clip posted online. “Who said that?” Campbell asked. “They said it,” he responded. The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker then thanked the fashion designer for his work on the collection and for including him in his vision. Marco Falcioni, SVP of creative direction at Hugo Boss, reflected on the line in a press statement: “One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present. This powerful juxtaposition serves as the cornerstone of a new exploration in prints, tones, and textures, opening the door to a world that invites a creative, visual dialogue. It is a sartorial reflection in looking back to move boldly forward into the future and embody the spirit of a true BOSS.”

See some of the looks below.

