Rick Ross is truly the biggest boss that you’ve seen thus far. Yesterday (June 19), the “Aston Martin Music” hitmaker spent his Juneteenth donating over $30,000 to a local healthcare clinic in Fayetteville, Georgia to keep the medical facility from shutting down.

Local news station WSB-TV was present to witness Ross give the gracious gift. The “Stay Schemin’” rapper handed off a large check to Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, so the business could continue to provide free health care to individuals 18 and older. Rozay said he plans to continue helping out down the line. “Thank you very much for your donation of $30,179,” Geneva Weaver, the executive director for the facility, stated at yesterday’s gathering.

Ross was more than happy to explain what called him to give back to his community. “A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age, and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare… I look forward to [continuing] to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and, of course, neighbors,” he shared. Weaver added, “The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200 percent below the poverty level. The national poverty level.” According to the facility’s executive director, the “Diced Pineapples” musician’s charitable contribution is the largest they’ve ever received from a single donor since opening in 2005.

The Maybach Music member stayed modest about his aid, opting not to share the moment on social media. Instead, on his Instagram Story, he chose to discuss topics like Juneteenth, his recent Rick Ross Car and Bike Show, and an upcoming pool party at “The Promise Land” (the nickname for his Georgia residence) on July 2.