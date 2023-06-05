Photo: Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images
By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross does it again!

On Saturday (June 3), the biggest boss held his second annual car and bike show. Thousands of fans descended upon Ross’ Promise Land estate located in Fayetteville, Georgia for a day filled with fun, food, and fellowship.

As previously reported by REVOLT, there were some hiccups leading up to the event, as Ross was initially denied a permit. However, not only did the back and forth between the “Hustlin’” emcee and the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Department result in an official permit a week prior to the event, but things also went smoothly and ended on a high note with neighbors who initially had concerns over the logistics of the show.

Dozens of fans flocked to assigned off-site parking, where they proceeded through extra security measures to ensure safety before being escorted via charter buses to the premisesPer reports from local news station 11 Alive, Rick Ross ultimately had to come out of pocket to pay 75 police officers across four jurisdictions to manage the flow of cars on an Atlanta staple, Old National Highway. Ultimately, Ross and company were praised by officials for the way they managed to effectively control traffic after bringing out a crowd of roughly over 6,000 people.

At the estate, there was everyone from automobile enthusiasts to members of car clubs, Black-owned businesses, and various vendors for fans to check out as they soaked the event in. What’s more, for the first time ever, Ross brought the rodeo to his estate with Clay Taylor’s Bucking Bulls. Attendees engaged in the bull riding competition throughout the day and Ross, himself, even stopped by to put his money on one of the bulls. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A.J. (@aldanj88)

The “Maybach Music” rapper awarded $1,500 to a professional rider by the name of Rooster, who took on the challenge and ended victoriously with a record-breaking ride of the day. Professional Black bull riders A.J. and Rio opened up about their time at the event and why representation within the sport is vital for the younger generation to see. “There’s so many Black bull riders and Black country people that farm and do all types of stuff,” said A.J. “So this is historical — it’s his first time hosting a rodeo and it’s an honor to be here.”

Rio, who has been riding for more than a decade, echoed that sentiment and shared his gratitude for Ross holding space for their sport. “It was amazing,” Rio recalled. “He had great bulls and I look forward to doing more rodeos with the boss.”

In addition to cars and cattle, there were riveting performances by Gucci Mane as well as Rick Ross, of course. Gucci Mane took to the stage and performed classics like “Lemonade,” “Wasted,” “I Don’t Love Her,” and more. 

The festivities ended with a performance by the boss himself, who surprised fans when Meek Mill joined him onstage for a next-level (and very on brand) performance of “Ima Boss” as thousands of people looked on from Ross’ massive lawn. It looks like not only was the Miami native able to woo fans with impressive car and bike collections from people across the world, but otherwise concerned neighbors and city officials seemed to be pleased that the event ran smoothly without a single complaint or disordinance.

The Rick Ross Car and Bike Show just might be another annual event that people will look forward to for years to come.

