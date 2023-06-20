It seems that in political commentator Candace Owens’ spare time, she enjoys causing uproars on social media. Yesterday (June 19), she took a moment to openly mock the significance of the Juneteenth holiday.

“Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it!” she tweeted. “How can anyone take Candace Owens seriously? Celebrating the freeing of all slaves in America is ghetto?” one person responded. If her original tweet wasn’t enough to get the masses riled up, hours later, the 34-year-old added, “Be sure to leave your milk and cookies out — maybe Joe Biden will bring you those reparations Democrats keep promising you. Absolute fools. But enjoy your pander of a holiday.”

Her words struck a nerve with many, including actress Holly Robinson Peete. “My dad taught me about Juneteenth when I was a very little girl. It has always been an important day for our ancestors. He also taught me never [to] argue with a thirsty self-loathing fool. (Well, maybe he didn’t say the thirsty self-loathing part),” the “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” star said of Owens. Television personality and activist Marc Lamont Hill also joined in on the discussion: “ALL holidays are made up. You honor July 4, which commemorates ‘independence’ despite the fact that Black people were still enslaved. You celebrate Thanksgiving, which whitewashes Indigenous genocide. Yet you’re bothered by Juneteenth, which celebrates Black freedom? Why?”

Others on social media wondered, “How can she look in the mirror? Such disdain and hatred.” Another tweeted, “Candace Owens was a victim of white [supremacism] when she was in high school in Connecticut. The [mayor’s] son was part of the [bullies] and brutality against her. It was Black folks who [came] to her defense.”

In a 2016 open letter for the Stamford Advocate, the controversial commentator detailed the attack. She revealed she received a phone call from a group of boys who “started off by telling me that they were going to kill me ‘just because’ I was Black. They warned me that if they found me at home, they were going to unload a bullet into the back of my head. They cited other ‘n**gers’ who had died before me, like Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks. They threatened to ‘tar and feather’ my family.” Owens admitted that the NAACP stood up for her.

