On Wednesday (Sept. 13), 50 Cent reacted to Fredro Starr‘s claim that legendary basketball player Michael Jordan was inspired to go bald by his group, Onyx. The “Shining Through” rapper articulated this stance in a February interview with VladTV, which drew skepticism and reactions from various quarters.

“Michael Jordan cut his hair bald because of Onyx,” Starr stated in the conversation that has now resurfaced. Despite his confident assertion, Fif couldn’t hold back disbelief.

Taking to social media, the “Many Men” hitmaker reposted the clip alongside accompanying emojis. He captioned it, “I’m not gonna say anything because I don’t have to… [What the f**k] is wrong with these guys?”

Looking back, Jordan reportedly began sporting the bald look in the late ’80s. His decision was spurred by a receding hairline rather than an endorsement of Onyx’s style. The aforementioned timeline somewhat debunks Starr’s claim since the hip hop group gained prominence in the early ’90s with hits such as “Slam” and “Throw Ya Gunz.”

However, Starr didn’t stop at just the Chicago Bulls star player. During the same interview, he touched upon other celebrities, including LeBron James and Snoop Dogg, suggesting they should “come to the dark side.”

He said, “I’m waiting for LeBron to cut his s**t, man. Snoop Dogg, too. Let it go, my n**ga… Stephen A. Smith. [A] lot of n**gas need to come to the dark side, man.”

50 Cent’s reactions have become incredibly popular in recent years. Last month, he went viral for asking why he doesn’t get treated like Drake during his ongoing “The Final Lap Tour.”

He said, “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! Bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”