Back in November of 2022, JID announced he will be heading across the pond this year to embark on the European leg of his “Forever And A Day Tour.” As previously reported by REVOLT, many of the original dates were unfortunately postponed to later this summer “due to logistical circumstances” beyond their team’s control.

Although fans were disappointed by the update, the Atlanta rapper promised to make up for it in a major way, and today (April 20), he delivered. JID announced his team has officially added new tour stops in Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. This additional leg will kick off on Aug. 15 in Tokyo and hit cities like Shanghai, Seoul, Melbourne, and more before closing out on Aug. 29 in Sydney.

The “Surround Sound” rapper already spent a majority of the last few months out on the road with Smino for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey began earlier this year in January in Seattle, WA and made stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more.

JID unveiled his most recent album, The Forever Story, back in August of 2022. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Be sure to check out the added dates for JID’s new leg of his “Forever And A Day Tour” down below. Tickets are available now.

Aug. 15 – Tokyo, Japan

Aug. 16 – Hong Kong, China

Aug. 17 – Shenzhen, China

Aug. 18 – Shanghai, China

Aug. 19 – Beijing, China

Aug. 21 – Seoul, South Korea

Aug. 23 – Auckland, New Zealand

Aug. 25 – Brisbane, Australia

Aug. 26 – Melbourne, Australia

Aug. 29 – Sydney, Australia