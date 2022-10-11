Photo: “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  10.11.2022

Today (Oct. 11), JID and Smino blessed fans with one of their most exciting announcements yet. The two frequent collaborators shared the news that they will officially be heading out on the road together for the “Luv Is 4Ever Tour,” their joint 32-city journey that is set to kick off at the top of next year.

Last month, JID officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as fellow peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Foushee. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for “Money,” “Surround Sound,” “Kody Blu 31,” and more.

Currently, fans are patiently waiting for an official release date for Smino’s forthcoming project, Luv 4 Rent. In the meantime, he already dropped off some previews from the body of work like “I Deserve,” “Rice & Gravy,” “24-8,” and “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.

The “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” will begin on Jan. 22, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA and will make stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at www.LuvIs4Ever.com. Be sure to check out all of the official tour dates down below and don’t miss out on your chance to see JID and Smino in a city near you.

 

A post shared by J.I.D (@jidsv)

JID
Smino

