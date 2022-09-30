Last month, JID officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as fellow peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Foushee. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Today (Sept. 30), the “Dance Now” rapper returned to present the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Money.” Directed by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, the new offering is a short film that features two brothers spending the day out together in Atlanta. However, the visual ends in a heartbreaking scene that brings the “Money” lyrics to life:

Look, n***a, money on my mind more than half the time, they put our mask on the money so I mastermind/ Don’t mind to admit I’m a mess, I ain’t just rappin’ rhymes, JID really Jimmy Neutron mixin’ a nuclear bomb and, as they еyes are watchin’ God, I’m tryna rise abovе/ Poverty, philosophies, and prophecies arise, follow me for forever, never fall too far behind/ ‘Cause I tell my testimonies, Testaverdes at a time (Sixteen)

JID’s sophomore project, DiCaprio 2, made landfall four years ago. That body of work came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received Spilligion project in 2020. He can also be heard on loose offerings like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle” with Kaytranada, “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

Be sure to press play on JID’s brand new “Money” music video down below.