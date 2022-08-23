This Friday (Aug. 26), JID will unleash his highly anticipated third album, The Forever Story. So far, he has revealed the official cover artwork shot by photographer Naskademini along with his well-received singles “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. JID also unveiled the strong list of producers that contributed to the project, which included notable names like Monte Booker, Kaytranada, James Blake, Thundercat, DJ Khalil, Childish Major, and more.

The Dreamville staple shared the last piece of his rollout with fans last night (Aug. 22), finally unveiling the star-studded roster of guest appearances that will be on The Forever Story. The album is officially set to include icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as fellow peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Foushee. The Forever Story is executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who has 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

JID’s critically acclaimed sophomore project, DiCaprio 2, made landfall four years ago. That project came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received Spilligion project in 2020. He can also be heard on loose offerings like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle” with Kaytranada, “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

The “Stick” rapper also recently shared his high expectations for the forthcoming project. “This next album [The Forever Story] is the best s**t I’ve ever done in my life,” he told Billboard a few weeks ago. “Every step I’ve taken was worth it, and our blocks are building.”

You can view JID’s full tracklist for The Forever Story down below.