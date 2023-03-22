Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Back in November of 2022, JID announced he will be heading across the pond this year to embark on the European leg of his “Forever And A Day Tour.” Unfortunately, many of the original dates have been postponed to later this summer “due to logistical circumstances” beyond their team’s control.

“Due to logistical circumstances beyond our control, we have made the decision to move the April tour dates into Summer 2023,” he previously said in a statement on both Twitter and Instagram. “This was not an easy decision, but ultimately the only way to move forward. The good news is that this has allowed us to add more cities across the tour. All purchased tickets will be honored and remain valid for the new dates.”

Thankfully, today (March 22), the Atlanta emcee announced to his fans that there will be a fresh new batch of tickets up for grabs because several new dates have been added to the tour schedule.

For the newly added shows, tickets will be on sale this Friday (March 24) at 10 a.m. local time here. Meet and greets will reportedly be available, as well.

The “Surround Sound” rapper has spent a majority of the last few months out on the road with Smino for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicked off earlier this year in January in Seattle, WA and made stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more. It will officially wrap up in Nashville with a finale show later this month.

JID unveiled his most recent album, The Forever Story, back in August of 2022. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

