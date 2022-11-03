Back in August, JID unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Today (Nov. 3), the Atlanta rapper has added one final touch to The Forever Story by officially attaching his “2007” track as the outro. The offering, which features appearances by J. Cole, Ib Hamad, and JID’s own father, was initially left off due to sample clearance issues. Throughout the entire song, JID gives listeners a detailed history of his career to date:

“2007, Cole dropped The Come Up, I was in high school playin’ corner, I never dreamt of mumblin’ words in front of hundreds/ Studyin’ plays all summer, I’ll hit the league if my growth spurt come in, on my mom/ 2009, bro dropped The Warm Up, I was in warm ups playin’ Weezy and Yukimi, Little Dragon, flame breathin’ the weed/ Patrick had the studio dorm room next to me, I freestyled over his beats/ My n***a Keys transferrеd in from Tennessee, he’s a rеceiver, I played DB like Aqib”

In related news, the Dreamville rapper recently announced he will be performing alongside Imagine Dragons at the American Music Awards next month. He is also officially heading out on the road with Smino for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicks off next January in Seattle, WA and will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in March.

Be sure to press play on JID’s “2007” track down below.