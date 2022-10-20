Back in August, JID officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as fellow peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Foushee. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Yesterday (Oct. 19), the Atlanta rapper returned with the latest offering from the project, a double visual for his songs “Bruddanem” and “Crack Sandwich.” The new six-minute clip is directed by longtime collaborators Mac Grant and Chad Tennies. On “Bruddanem,” JID raps about how he’ll ride until the very end for his brothers through any circumstances life may throw at them:

If you my n***a, you my n***a then, twin, thick or thin, I was a kid when my brother went in/ Now he lil’ brother, the man, kinda like Pac/ Couple M’s, cut a check, cut the film, I got the Glock for my bruddanem/ I spin the block for my bruddanem, I did a lot for my bruddanem/ You better watch for my bruddanem, you gotta watch my bros/ I’m finna cop for my bruddanem/ When there’s nothin’ else they thought I would do, my brothers ride through

In related news, the Dreamville rapper recently announced he will officially be heading out on the road with Smino for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicks off next January in Seattle, WA and will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in March.

Be sure to press play on JID’s brand new “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” music video down below.