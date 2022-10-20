Photo: “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.20.2022

Back in August, JID officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. The project boasted appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, as well as fellow peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Foushee. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Yesterday (Oct. 19), the Atlanta rapper returned with the latest offering from the project, a double visual for his songs “Bruddanem” and “Crack Sandwich.” The new six-minute clip is directed by longtime collaborators Mac Grant and Chad Tennies. On “Bruddanem,” JID raps about how he’ll ride until the very end for his brothers through any circumstances life may throw at them:

If you my n***a, you my n***a then, twin, thick or thin, I was a kid when my brother went in/ Now he lil’ brother, the man, kinda like Pac/ Couple M’s, cut a check, cut the film, I got the Glock for my bruddanem/ I spin the block for my bruddanem, I did a lot for my bruddanem/ You better watch for my bruddanem, you gotta watch my bros/ I’m finna cop for my bruddanem/ When there’s nothin’ else they thought I would do, my brothers ride through

In related news, the Dreamville rapper recently announced he will officially be heading out on the road with Smino for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicks off next January in Seattle, WA and will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in March.

Be sure to press play on JID’s brand new “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future drops off latest visual for "MASSAGING ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.20.2022

NAV wants to "Ball In Peace" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.20.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
JID
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future drops off latest visual for "MASSAGING ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.20.2022

NAV wants to "Ball In Peace" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.20.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More