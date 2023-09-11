On Friday (Sept. 8), Busta Rhymes unveiled a new track titled “LUXURY LIFE,” which he produced alongside Swizz Beatz and features an assist from Coi Leray. Over a sample of JAY-Z and Foxy Brown’s Reasonable Doubt classic “Ain’t No Nigga,” Busta trades lines with his New Jersey counterpart about status, success, and more.

“Yo, every time that I touch it, you know it’s flammable, the game that I be feedin’ you, hope you got some collateral, the way I function, you tryna figure out my mechanicals, f**k flowers, it’s time to give me the whole botanical, see, when I pull up and park in the intersection, when you see me, you supposed to see yourself in my reflection, the sunlight reflectin’ off the moon, if you don’t mention me as one of the greatest, your train of thought is no exception…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Benny Boom and takes inspiration from Quentin Tarantino classics like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, beginning with a shot of Busta and Coi initiating a robbery in a diner. Later, the Flipmode alum towers over the 2021 XXL Freshman while sparring in a dojo.

“LUXURY LIFE” follows the BIA-assisted “BEACH BALL” and serves as the latest single from Busta’s forthcoming album. As previously reported by REVOLT, Swizz will be providing beats for the yet-to-be-titled effort alongside Pharrell Williams and Timbaland. “Wait ’til they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE,” Busta said about his next LP, which he’ll also be contributing to from behind the boards. “It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you kings and we ain’t stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!”

Press play on “LUXURY LIFE” below. Hopefully, fans will received an update on the official follow-up to Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God sooner than later.