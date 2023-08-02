N.O.R.E. admitted that he “cried like a girl” during Busta Rhymes’ acceptance speech when he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards back in June.

During a recent appearance on Trick Daddy‘s YouTube cooking show “B**ch I Got My Pots,” the “Drink Champs” co-host reflected on the moment. “That was hard,” he said. “I teared up. I teared up. I wasn’t gonna say nothing [until] you said something, but I teared up. I still haven’t gotten on the phone with him to tell him that I didn’t appreciate him making me cry like a girl.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the award was presented to Busta by Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz following a tribute video of his journey recognizing his impact as a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. During his speech, the “Touch It” hitmaker recalled the times he used to sneak into recording studios while artists he listened to were working. “I made sure that when my weed was moving around in that studio, I would quickly whip up a 16-bar verse before the weed came back to me,” he said. “And I was able to do that quick enough for them dudes to want to hear my verse. When they asked me what was I doing, I said, ‘Let me go in the booth and do it. I ain’t telling you my rhyme until you let me in the booth.’ I’d go in the booth and I’d spit, and come out the booth. They couldn’t hear the song without the ‘rah rah’ no more. I did that three, four times a week… By default, I pioneered the feature.”

“I’m going to say I am grateful [for] the blessing that has been bestowed upon me, and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation, from the stage to collabing with whoever, and making sure that I am far from the weak link,” Busta added. “Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust a**!’”

He continued, “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time; you’re watching me grow, and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.” Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Diddy, Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, and New Edition.

