It’s about d**n time! Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25).

Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz presented the honor to the 51-year-old at the Microsoft Theater following a tribute video of Busta’s journey recognizing his impact as a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The short clip featured words from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Pharrell, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Dave Chappelle, Mariah Carey, and June Ambrose.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Busta said before he broke down into tears during his speech. “I was the youngest one of the Leader of the New School,” he continued as he recalled the beginnings of his career and the impact his former rap group’s breakup had on it. The icon also spoke on fatherhood and how it pushed him to be great.

Between his lyrics, epic music videos, and entertaining performances @bustarhymes for over 25 years has given us timeless music. Tonight 👑 we give you your flowers with this #BETAwards Lifetime Achievement Award. ✨#CulturesBiggestNight #HipHop pic.twitter.com/OiRYrDar0z — BET (@BET) June 26, 2023

“I’m going to say I am grateful [for] the blessing that has been bestowed upon me, and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation, from the stage to collabing with whoever, and making sure that I am far from the weak link,” he shared. “Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust a**!'”

“It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” Busta Rhymes continued. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time; you’re watching me grow, and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which was established in 2001 with the first annual ceremony, honors industry GOATS who have significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers. The 12-time Grammy nominee joins a lineup of history-making Black performers including Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Prince, Lionel Richie, and Diddy, who took home the title last year.

On Friday (June 23), Busta made a comeback to the music scene with his new single, “Beach Ball” featuring BIA. The song will be featured on the former Leader of the New School member’s forthcoming album, a follow-up to 2020’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard 200.