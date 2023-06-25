Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

It’s about d**n time! Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25).

Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz presented the honor to the 51-year-old at the Microsoft Theater following a tribute video of Busta’s journey recognizing his impact as a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The short clip featured words from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Pharrell, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Dave Chappelle, Mariah Carey, and June Ambrose.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Busta said before he broke down into tears during his speech. “I was the youngest one of the Leader of the New School,” he continued as he recalled the beginnings of his career and the impact his former rap group’s breakup had on it. The icon also spoke on fatherhood and how it pushed him to be great.

“I’m going to say I am grateful [for] the blessing that has been bestowed upon me, and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation, from the stage to collabing with whoever, and making sure that I am far from the weak link,” he shared. “Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust a**!'”

“It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” Busta Rhymes continued. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time; you’re watching me grow, and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which was established in 2001 with the first annual ceremony, honors industry GOATS who have significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers. The 12-time Grammy nominee joins a lineup of history-making Black performers including Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Prince, Lionel Richie, and Diddy, who took home the title last year.

On Friday (June 23), Busta made a comeback to the music scene with his new single, “Beach Ball” featuring BIA. The song will be featured on the former Leader of the New School member’s forthcoming album, a follow-up to 2020’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
BET Awards
Busta Rhymes
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More