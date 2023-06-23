Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

This Sunday (June 25) evening, culture’s biggest night will pay homage to one of the most notable hip hop living legends. Busta Rhymes is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards this weekend.

BIA, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scar Lip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and more will perform a tribute to Busta, honoring his influential career, which has spanned three decades. The star-studded award show will happen at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans who aren’t able to attend can catch the extravaganza live on the East Coast at 8 p.m., and on tape delay on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

In an article published by Billboard today (June 23), the outlet noted that Busta’s big night continues the streak for rappers. For three years in a row, the lifetime achievement award has gone to emcees. Last year, Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the honor. The year before that, Queen Latifah earned the accolade. Past recipients from other genres include Whitney Houston, who became the first to be presented with the distinguished trophy in 2001, and Mary J. Blige in 2019.

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted, award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s lifetime achievement award to a visionary, a master of rhyme and a true pioneer,” Scott Mills, CEO of BET, said in a statement of the “Beach Ball” hitmaker. In addition to his tribute, the BET Awards will also host a special segment highlighting the 50th anniversary of hip hop. That portion of the show will feature performances by Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, YG, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Trick Daddy, Trina, Soulja Boy and more.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Busta Rhymes
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More