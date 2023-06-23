This Sunday (June 25) evening, culture’s biggest night will pay homage to one of the most notable hip hop living legends. Busta Rhymes is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards this weekend.

BIA, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scar Lip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and more will perform a tribute to Busta, honoring his influential career, which has spanned three decades. The star-studded award show will happen at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans who aren’t able to attend can catch the extravaganza live on the East Coast at 8 p.m., and on tape delay on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

In an article published by Billboard today (June 23), the outlet noted that Busta’s big night continues the streak for rappers. For three years in a row, the lifetime achievement award has gone to emcees. Last year, Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the honor. The year before that, Queen Latifah earned the accolade. Past recipients from other genres include Whitney Houston, who became the first to be presented with the distinguished trophy in 2001, and Mary J. Blige in 2019.

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted, award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s lifetime achievement award to a visionary, a master of rhyme and a true pioneer,” Scott Mills, CEO of BET, said in a statement of the “Beach Ball” hitmaker. In addition to his tribute, the BET Awards will also host a special segment highlighting the 50th anniversary of hip hop. That portion of the show will feature performances by Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, YG, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Trick Daddy, Trina, Soulja Boy and more.