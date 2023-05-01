Black men and fatherhood were fully displayed during an internet exchange between Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown.

The heartfelt moment between the artists took place earlier today (May 1). Rhymes initiated the interaction by applauding the songwriter as a father. “Chris Brown, this means so much to me,” the 50-year-old rapper wrote alongside a picture of the songstress and his three kids. “Especially after meeting your son at the Something In The Water festival as a father myself.”

Under Rhymes’ comment section, Brown responded, “Love you, big bro. Family first and for life.” He also thanked him for “always teaching me to be a better and bigger man.”

The 33-year-old is the father of three children — 1-year-old Lovely Brown, 3-year-old Aeko Brown, and 8-year-old Royalty Brown. In 2011, he and Rhymes hit the studio along with Lil Wayne for the singer’s single “Look at Me Now” from his F.A.M.E. album. The track later took home a BET Award for Best Collaboration, The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Twelve years later, Rhymes and Brown appeared at Pharrell Williams’ festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Like the Grammy Award-winning producer, Brown is also a native of the southeastern state. When Brown came out on stage, his fellow Virginian gave him his flowers.

“Nah, nah, nah,” Pharrell began. “Make some noise for our brother. Came all the way over here to make this happen. Make some noise for Virginia’s own Chris Brown! Lil bro, listen, there’s only one you. There’s only one you.”

Pharrell also praised Brown for his decades of impressive music videos, singing, and dancing. “Give this man his flowers again. Make some noise for Virginia’s own! The dancing-est, singing-est, craziest video-making singing dude in R&B and pop music until now. Make some noise for our brother, Chris Brown!”