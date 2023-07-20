Ice Spice has revealed new details about her experiences and relationship with fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj.

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Bronx native admitted that when she met Nicki Minaj for the first time, she was actually really nervous and even became emotional in her presence. “I was, like, nervous to get there. Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something and then I got nervous,” Ice Spice recalled.

“When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her,” she continued. “I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know I love Nicki and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’ The pair have since collaborated on hits such as “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ice Spice mentioned that she talks to Drake all the time and even considers him a mentor. “We talk all the time, and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?'” the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker said. “And he’ll — I’m not going to give real examples — but he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes.”

Yesterday (July 19), Ice Spice announced that she will be releasing a deluxe edition of her Like..? EP on Friday (July 21). The project is set to feature four brand new songs.