Before releasing the deluxe version of her extended play Like..?, Ice Spice spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Today (July 19), during the interview, one of the topics of discussion was Ice working with Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift. For the New York native, it all started when “I was home, and my manager called me and was like, ‘Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.’ And I’m like, ‘Taylor?'” she recalled. “And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I’m like, ‘OK.'”

The 23-year-old went on to explain that she was experiencing a rough time when the call came through. “I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news,” Ice continued. “And then I cried more because it was good news.”