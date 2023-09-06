This Friday (Sept. 8), Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray will reunite for a new single titled “Luxury Life,” which Busta produced alongside Swizz Beatz. In addition, the collaboration will boast a matching visual courtesy of Benny Boom. “Luxury Life” is the latest from the East Coast duo since DJ Saige’s remix of Coi’s “Players” in March.

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), the pair shared the official artwork for the track, which is being released via Epic Records and the Flipmode alum’s Conglomerate imprint. A trailer for the accompanying clip shows Coi initiating a robbery as Busta appears to provide support. A quick snippet of the song also confirms a “Bonnie and Clyde” theme, complete with a sample of JAY-Z and Foxy Brown’s Reasonable Doubt standout “Ain’t No N**ga.”

Back in 2020, Busta liberated his 10th studio LP, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, an album that came with Reloaded and Deluxe tracks shortly after its initial release. Altogether, the project contained 30 songs and a wealth of assists from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Rakim, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Eminem, Mariah Carey, and more. E.L.E. 2 became Busta’s seventh top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The hip hop veteran followed that with 2022’s The Fuse is Lit, a five-track EP with contributions from Swizz, Conway the Machine, Big Daddy Kane, Skillibeng, and Capella Grey. This past June, Busta returned with “BEACH BALL,” a summer banger with BIA that served as an appetizer for his upcoming body of work. “Wait ’til they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE,” Busta wrote on Instagram as part of his album announcement in May. “Executive produced [by Swizz], Timbaland, Pharrell, and myself… It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you kings and we ain’t stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!”

Check out both the trailer and artwork for “Luxury Life” below.