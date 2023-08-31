On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Rolling Stone revealed excerpts from the manifesto of Ryan Christopher Palmeter, a white man who shot and killed three Black people at a Jacksonville, FL Dollar General before taking his own life. According to the outlet, the document contains a look into the horrific mind of an extremist who wanted to start a race war. He also commended past terrorists like Timothy McVeigh, Anders Breivik, and Seung-Hui Cho for their deadly deeds.

One particular quote from Palmeter’s manifesto revealed plans to execute a certain Detroit hip hop legend. “Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12)… stared the abyss (being n**gerdly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n**ger),” he wrote. “Walks the edge of n**ger lover and honorary n**ger. Fell off, not because his new stuff sucked, but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s**t. ROE for total n**ger death is to include Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12) as a valid target, and he is to be killed on sight.”

Another rapper that was within the gunman’s proverbial eyesight was Cleveland star Machine Gun Kelly. “Honorable n**ger. To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio,” the killer added.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 21-year-old Clayton County resident descended upon a Dollar General on Saturday (Aug. 26) and proceeded to fatally wound Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29. In a press conference, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters shared that many others, some of whom were non-white, were allowed to exit the store for reasons unknown. Palmeter then turned the gun on himself shortly after.