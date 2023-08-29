Fat Joe is known as a talented artist. However, the 53-year-old rapper once thought about walking away from the hip hop world. He recently went into detail about Eminem talking him out of retirement.

On the Aug. 25 edition of “Rap Radar,” Joey Crack discussed speaking with Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, about collaborating with the Detroit rapper. “We really need you on that Nems record,” Rosenberg said.

Joey was more than willing to help Eminem out with a track, responding with, “He signed to you? No problem. I’ll be in the studio tonight. How do you want it? Hardcore? Dance?”

The Bronx rapper then had a message for Marshall Mathers: “Tell Em I came through!” He stated that he owes Eminem many favors because he used his relationship with the artist “to oblivion.”

Then, Joe went into the story of how Eminem talked him out of retirement at a time he was contemplating it. The Terror Squad artist was at his mother’s house when Eminem called from an unknown number. The “Slim Shady” rapper spent an hour telling Joe not to do it. According to him, Em almost sounded depressed over the situation.

On an Instagram Live with Big Sean in 2020, Joey first spoke of the Detroit MC’s convo with him. It turns out, Eminem wanting him to stick around was enough for the Bronx star to stay in the business.

Joe said, “This is all I ever wanted my whole life. For one of the legends to call me and tell me, ‘Yo Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there.'”

He expressed feeling honored because he considers Eminem to be a rap god. “He’s a God. A God,” Joe added.

Check out Fat Joe’s “Rap Radar” interview discussing all of this and more below!