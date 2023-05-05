Photo: Flying Colours Ltd. via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Police in Jacksonville, Florida have charged three men in connection with the killing of a Black man. Nineteen-year-old Ryan Nichols was charged with second-degree murder and altering records of physical evidence yesterday (May 4) while 18-year-old Daniel DeGuardia and 21-year-old Holden Dodson have been charged with accessory after the fact, according to ABC News. All three men are white.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the unnamed Black man’s death on Tuesday (May 2). They found the victim lying on the ground near a dumpster with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities found multiple shell casings in the area and noted that the dumpster had “multiple bullet defects,” per a police report. The report also detailed how a suspect was seen chasing the victim and approaching him as he was trying to hide behind the dumpster.

Local news outlet First Coast News reported that law enforcement believes there’s no evidence of a hate crime in the case. But Circuit Court Judge Kim Sadler told DeGuardia and Dodson yesterday that their charges might by upgraded to hate crimes based simply on the fact that it involved three white men allegedly ganging up on and killing a Black man.

“I’m not the state. It’s up to them, of course, what charges they bring,” Sadler told First Coast News of the case. “But it was just a bunch of white guys chasing a Black guy, and I didn’t see any reason for it.”

In Florida, hate crimes are defined as heinous acts that involve “prejudice based on the race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homeless status, or advanced age of the victim.” Nichols was ordered to be held without bond. DeGuardia’s bond, meanwhile, was set at $503,000; and Dodson had his set at $203,000.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely's father speaks out after son was fatally choked on New York subway

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter rips Candace Owens over Jordan Neely comments: "Girl, go to hell"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals extent of blunt force injuries that caused his death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand charges are filed after Jordan Neely's death is ruled a homicide

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely's father speaks out after son was fatally choked on New York subway

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter rips Candace Owens over Jordan Neely comments: "Girl, go to hell"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals extent of blunt force injuries that caused his death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand charges are filed after Jordan Neely's death is ruled a homicide

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
View More

Trending
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Social Justice

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023
View More