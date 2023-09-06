JAY-Z is set to host a 007-themed party on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to raise funds for REFORM Alliance, according to Page Six.
The publication reported that the star-studded event will have a $1 million jackpot that will be donated by Ocean Casino Resort. Attendees would have to pay a $100,000 buy-in fee to participate in the blackjack tournament, while non-tournament attendees will have to give a minimum of $50,000 for the charity. It will be limited to 300 guests that reportedly include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, James Harden, and Emily Ratajkowski, just to name a few. Kevin Hart is set to be the emcee of the night.
The Roc Nation boss hopes to raise $20 million to transform probation and parole laws under REFORM, which is co-chaired by him, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill. “It was JAY’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world. You can’t buy your way into this party,” a source told the publication.
“REFORM has already secured the passage of 17 bipartisan bills in 11 states to create a pathway for nearly 700,000 people to move from the system of mass incarceration and mass supervision into work, wellbeing, and stability,” a statement from a press release reads. “The black-tie party transcends beyond the usual fundraising gala concept to bring together the nation’s top leaders outside of REFORM’s board for the first time to raise a goal of $20 million for criminal justice reform.”
Back in July, JAY-Z hosted his annual Shawn Carter Foundation gala in New York City and raised $20 million that will be used to help people facing socioeconomic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions.
