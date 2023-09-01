Back in 2016, DJ Khaled was one of the opening acts for the North American leg of Beyoncé’s “Formation World Tour.” During his performances, he surprised the crowd with guests like Lil Wayne, Future, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, and Freeway, just to name a few. When the tour came to an end, the record producer expressed his gratitude for the “CUFF IT” hitmaker in a heartfelt letter. “Dreams come true. Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you [that] you can’t do it,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “They told me I would never tour. Well, I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet.”

The Grammy-nominated DJ continued, “They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well, I just finished touching the stage in every stadium, in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!!” He added, “In order to stand beside the icon Beyonce, you [gotta] work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood, sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the [bee emoji] Hive and Fan Luv!” You can read the full letter below.