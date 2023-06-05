Since kicking off her “Renaissance World Tour” on May 10, Beyoncé has taken the internet by storm with her unique sets and performance outfits.

As she wrapped her final dates in Paris, London, Beyoncé’s tour staff captured a few fans’ thoughts on something dear to the Houston native’s heart, BeyGOOD. She founded the public charity foundation in 2013.

As explained by her mission statement, the organization focuses on economic equity. To do so, it “supports marginalized and under-resourced programs, commits to serving people through educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, and access to resources for advancing entrepreneurship and small business sustainability across the country and abroad.”

The 32-time Grammy Award winner’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared the video of fans speaking highly of Beyoncé and her organization on Instagram. “BeyGOOD means… To be good to someone!! What’s one thing that we can do to be good to someone today?” Lawson captioned her post.

While on the road, Lawson has supported her daughter from the audience. She’s also shown how proud she is of her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter, who has performed alongside Beyoncé for over three shows.

Earlier today (June 5), Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, shared a message on Twitter after he attended his daughter’s final show in Paris. “Yesterday, we enjoyed [the] last of five phenomenal shows in London,” he tweeted. “That we were able to experience with our friends.”

The 40-year-old musical icon is set to continue her global experience with her next stop in Barcelona, Spain on June 8. Before returning to the United States, Beyoncé will also perform in Toronto, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. The North American leg of the “Renaissance World Tour” will begin in Philadelphia on July 12 and end in New Orleans on Sept. 27.