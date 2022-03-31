/ 03.31.2022
Pinky Cole and D. Hayes — the CEOs of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, respectively — stop by the “Big Facts” podcast to talk entrepreneurship, relationships and much more. Watch!
Morray on being embraced by J. Cole, his hit "Quicksand" and getting signed | 'Big Facts'
Hitmaker Morray makes an appearance on the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss adversity in his life, ...
Big Scarr talks meeting Gucci Mane, his cousin Pooh Shiesty and more | 'Big Facts'
On the latest episode of “Big Facts,” Memphis rapper and 1017‘s own Big Scarr discusses linking ...
Saucy Santana on his "Walk Em Like a Dog" hit and love for Yung Miami | 'Big Facts'
On a new episode of “Big Facts,” Saucy Santana talks “Walk Em Like a Dog,” ...
Kodak Black talks L.A. shooting incident and Jackboy controversy | 'Big Facts'
Fresh off the release of his new album Back For Everything, Kodak Black sits with the ...