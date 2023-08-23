Beyoncé is celebrating Virgo season in style and she wants her fans to join! On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the “CUFF IT” hitmaker, who turns 42 on Sept. 4, took to her Instagram Story and website to make a special request to future “Renaissance World Tour” attendees.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT.” Above the message, the Grammy Award-winning singer also included an image of a sparkling silver cowboy hat like the one she usually wears on the tour.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is in support of her Renaissance album, which was released in July of 2022. As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, she paid $100,000 to keep trains running for an extra hour after being forced to delay the start of her show at FedExField in Maryland due to severe weather. “Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” a press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read. “The extended time means the BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

“The additional hour will be funded by the tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses. During the extended service period, customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard — the station closest to FedExField. All other stations will be exit only,” the release continued. “Metro previously announced a 30-minute extension of the last trains to ensure customers could get home after the concert. The late closing, sponsored by the tour, adds another hour to extend the last train time from Morgan Boulevard to 90 minutes after the normal schedule.”