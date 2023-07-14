Today (July 14), JT announced the launch of No Bars Reform, a new mission to help formerly incarcerated women navigate through life after prison.

On the official website, there are many resources provided, including employment, housing, therapy, substance abuse help, and even opportunities for people to get involved and join communities to help other women. “After spending almost two years in a Florida prison before being released in 2020, JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing,” a statement on the site reads.

This initiative is in support of JT’s new single “No Bars,” which she also released today. “Second verse to you hatin’ a** h**s (Tired a**) / Who get mad every time I strike a pose (Damn) / I’m Rick’d down from my head to my toes (Yep) / Hood b**ch, dressed like a weirdo (Huh) / Run away, now I’m steppin’ in some runway / B**ch, you can’t f**k with me on yo’ birthday (Never) / Free my real b**ches, Corrlink and J-Pay (Free my b**ches) / You gon’ be home, f**k what the judge say / I’m lowkey, b**ches f**k with my anxiety / I’m prayed up and I’m waitin’ on my rivalry / I’m the hype, nah, y’all ain’t gotta hype me / I’m that b**ch, give a f**k who don’t like me / It’s grind time, no flossin’ (Let’s get it) / Pulled out the truck and put the Porsche in / These b**ches tired, they exhausted (Tired a** h**s) / Got b**ches tannin’ for this dark skin / B**ch, I’m really from the trenches / Where it’s shots, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout syringes (Bop, bop, bow) / Yeah, I’m really from them trenches / Pretty a** lips make these b**ches cop syringes, mwah / No bars,” she rapped in the last verse of the track.

“No Bars” is marked as the Florida rapper’s first solo in four years, a follow-up to 2019’s “JT First Day Out,” which celebrated the 30-year-old’s release from a Florida prison to a halfway house. The new single is currently trending on Twitter as it hit No. 1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart and reached the top 5 of the media streamer’s all-genre chart. After officially being freed from federal custody in March 2020, JT was featured in Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”