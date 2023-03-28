In November of 2022, Coi Leray unveiled her latest single “Players,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced offering that samples Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message.” Since then, the infectious cut spawned equally dope remixes from DJ Smallz 732 and David Guetta.

On Friday (March 24), fans were able to check out another remix of “Players” courtesy of DJ Saige, which boasted an appearance from Busta Rhymes. Over a sample of his classic cut “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” the Flipmode legend kept the energy at its highest with rhymes perfect for the dance floor.

“We was quiet for a minute, we back at the tip top, finagling our way to be part of the rich crap, classic with a basket of ‘dro and a sick bop, mastered everything now we watchin’ you flip-flop, had to pull up just to complete it, you know we never stop, f**kin’ s**t up man every single time that I drop, you seein’ me with them women and with s**t that you never had, I’m playin’ with you n**gas until we hittin’ the spot like that…”

In addition to “Players,” last year saw the release of Coi Leray’s debut LP, Trendsetter, which consisted of 20 tracks and contributions from Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, and more. The album’s biggest single, “No More Parties (Remix)” with Lil Durk, became a smash hit and eventually led to a double-platinum certification. Since then, she continued to build on her momentum with a string of loose cuts, including “Demon” with B-Lovee, “Hold Me Down” with 42 Dugg, “Wasted,” and “Woman Of The Year” with Calvin Harris, Stefflon Don, and Chlöe. Press play on Coi and Busta’s “Players (DJ Saige Remix)” below.