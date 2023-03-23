Ever since Coi Leray dropped off her latest hit, “Players,” the track went on to achieve viral success thanks to multiple clever remixes. Since its debut back in November of 2022, she has treated fans with separate revamps with both David Guetta and Tokischa, as well as an official Jersey remix. However, the crowd favorite is arguably the DJ Saige version, which blended Leray’s catchy hook with the iconic instrumental for “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes.

It turns out that DJ Saige sparked something amazing, as the viral remix caught the attention of Busta himself. Today (March 23), the “Blick Blick” rapper announced the legendary hitmaker will be joining her for another official remix. The upgraded edition of the song is dropping tomorrow (March 24) and will boast a brand new verse from the “Break Ya Neck” creator.

Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals from project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

Last year, Busta dropped off The Fuse Is Lit, his most recent body of work with appearances from Swizz Beatz, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine, Capella Grey, and Skillibeng. Prior to that, he shared a joint project with Lion Babe titled Harder. Outside of his own releases, the New York native can be heard on collaborations like “Right 2 Left” by Diplo, “La Mamá de la Mamá (Remix)” by El Alfa, and more.

Check out Coi Leray’s official announcement about working with Busta Rhymes down below.